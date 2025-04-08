Get well soon former AEW and WWE star Saraya aka Paige

Former WWE and AEW star Saraya, formerly known as Paige, recently shared unfortunate news on social media. The Anti-Diva pulled herself from an upcoming appearance.

Ad

Saraya has become one of the hottest commodities. She has since focused on her non-wrestling projects, having recently launched her new book titled "Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives." She also remains open to returning to WWE if the opportunity knocks on her door.

Earlier today, the erstwhile Paige took to her Instagram stories to reveal that she had fallen sick and won't be able to travel tomorrow for the Pandora's Box signing.

Ad

Trending

However, the former WWE Divas Champion assured her fans that she is working on rescheduling the meet and greet for later this month.

Check out the screengrab of her Instagram story below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sportskeeda wishes Saraya a speedy recovery!

Saraya (formerly Paige) wants to form a blockbuster alliance with WWE star

Speaking on B4 The Bell podcast, Paige stated that she would like to form a tag team with Rhea Ripley upon her potential return.

The Anti-Diva said there's a laundry list of opponents she would like to face, though she doesn't think there's a spot for her in the women's division.

Ad

"I feel like me and Rhea [Ripley] would make a really good tag team, I’ve said that. I would love to wrestle her too. I’d love to… there’s so many women that I want to wrestle, I do, one day. Not anytime soon, obviously. There’s no room for me, [laughs], but I would love to face Rhea," she said

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

At 32, Saraya feels the window is closing on her in-ring career.

With WrestleMania 41 right around the corner, it will be interesting to see if Triple H brings her back in some capacity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - [email protected] Know More