Gigi Dolin's boyfriend finally talks about her support; WWE released the 2-time champion last year

Gigi Dolin is one of WWE's most talented female prospects in the midst of branching out as a singles star in NXT. During a recent interview, her boyfriend, IMPACT Wrestling's Zachary Wentz, spoke about how he constantly helped her during a bad phase in her life.

Zachary Wentz, aka Nash Carter, was a highly-rated name during his two years in WWE's developmental brand. Collectively known as MSK, he and Wes Lee won the NXT Tag Team Championship twice and looked set for a bright future in the company.

The 29-year-old star, however, was abruptly released from WWE in 2022 following multiple controversies in his personal life.

Wentz separated from ex-wife and fellow wrestler Kimber Lee in 2022 and, in February earlier this year, confirmed that he was now dating Gigi Dolin.

Zachary Wentz has received a "second chance" in pro wrestling as he recently returned to IMPACT Wrestling and is looking forward to getting his career back on track.

While speaking to Denise Salcedo, the former WWE star recently opened up on how Gigi Dolin's priceless advice lifted his spirits during a very stressful period in his life:

"Honestly, the best advice that I got was from my girlfriend, Gigi Dolin. She was just constantly there for me. And, even if I would start to drop my head, she would pick my head up and say, 'Hey, if this is what you want, you have to keep the manifestation alive because if you get the thoughts of, 'Oh, this is going to happen, oh, what was me! Boo hoo! That's what's going to happen in your life. So, she just kept me on the right path mentally and spiritually." [From 5:48 onwards]

Former WWE star on his IMPACT Wrestling comeback

A picture of Zachary Wentz imitating Adolf Hitler made its way online, unfortunately, spelled the end of his WWE run.

Following his WWE release in April 2022, Wentz wasn't even confident that he would ever get to wrestle again. Time has always proven to be a great healer, and in Zachary's case, he now has an opportunity to do what he loves the most.

He made his IMPACT Wrestling return in June and reunited with Trey Miguel, reforming The Rascals, and is now looking forward to redeeming himself in the wrestling business.

"It means everything. It means so much to me just because there was a point where I didn't know if I was going to be able to wrestle again. Just having this again, I don't take anything for granted. I love every bit of this. I love IMPACT Wrestling. It's like going back to family, so yeah!" [2:10 - 2:40]

