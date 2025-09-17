"Give me a call" - Jade Cargill receives an invitation from a 60-year-old WWE legend

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill has come a long way since making her pro wrestling debut in 2021. However, she still has a long way to go to reach the top of the mountain.WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has extended an invitation to Jade Cargill after what went down on SmackDown last week.The Storm is on a hunt for the WWE Women's Championship. She became the Queen of the Ring earlier this year, but failed to dethrone Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam.The two women have since continued their rivalry and slugged it out once again on SmackDown last week. After a back-and-forth contest, the match ended in a draw after Cargill and Stratton were counted out.Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T offered Jade Cargill to take her under his wing.&quot;There were a couple of things in that match, that me personally, I wish I had a chance to work with Jade Cargill and really got a chance to fine tune some things with Jade Cargill to really put her on the right path of going out there and doing what I know she wants to do more than anything, and that’s take over the WWE women’s division, that’s winning the World Championship. Jade Cargill, she’s still such a work-in-progress, she’s still such a raw piece of clay that’s being molded into something special. And me personally, I would love to be that sculptor as far as getting her on the right track.&quot;The NXT commentator also invited Cargill to visit his Reality of Wrestling school so he can fine-tune her skills.“Hopefully, if she hears this message, Jade, give me a call so we can get you down to Reality of Wrestling, and we can get into the laboratory, we can put the black mask on and start asking ourselves those serious questions, you know what I mean? Let’s go to work, let’s go to work.&quot; (H/T WrestleTalk) What's next for Jade Cargill in WWE?The feud between Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton seems far from over, especially the way things ended on SmackDown last week.After the match was over, Nia Jax destroyed both women to put them on notice.The Irresistible Force appears to have inserted herself into the title picture.Is a Triple Threat Match on the cards for Wrestlepalooza? Fans must tune in this Friday to find out how this program unfolds.