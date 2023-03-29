"Give me my fu**ng Crown" - 28-year-old WWE Superstar sends bold message ahead of historic showdown during WrestleMania weekend

Carmelo Hayes sent a bold message ahead of his historic showdown against Bron Breakker during WrestleMania weekend.

After dominating their opponents for years, Carmelo Hayes stepped up to challenge Breakker for the NXT Championship at Stand & Deliver. This got many fans excited as the fight is expected to be a dream match.

Breakker has been a dominant champion for quite some time now. While he has defeated everyone who has stepped up to him, he hasn't faced anybody like Carmelo Hayes. Their upcoming bout at Stand & Deliver is also the youngest main event in WrestleMania weekend history.

Prior to their clash, Hayes took to Twitter to send a bold message to Bron Breakker.

"Give me my fu**ing Crown #StandAndDeliver," he wrote.

Carmelo Hayes is already looking toward WrestleMania 40

Although his match against Bron Breakker is yet to take place, it seems like the former NXT North American Champion is looking forward to WrestleMania 40.

The NXT Superstar was a recent guest on the Under The Ring podcast. During the interview, he was asked who he would pick as his opponent for The Show of Shows next year.

Hayes replied that if he was part of the main roster, he would choose Seth Rollins:

"Seth Rollins," Carmelo Hayes said. "I feel like if there’s anybody that I find as similar to me or my style that I would mesh well with in the ring, it’d be Seth Rollins.” [H/T - Fightful]

Given their similar in-ring styles, it would be interesting to see Hayes face off against Seth Rollins at 'Mania someday. For now, we still have his match against Bron Breakker to look forward to this weekend.

Who do you think will win at NXT Stand & Deliver? Sound off in the comments section below.

