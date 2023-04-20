"God d***, you're starting it on her a**" - Vince McMahon was shocked by unaired Kim Kardashian backstage WWE segment, according to Bruce Prichard

WWE executive Bruce Prichard recently recalled Vince McMahon being shocked after watching an unaired backstage segment featuring Kim Kardashian.

Over the past few years, several celebrities have appeared at WrestleMania. In 2008, Kim Kardashian hosted The Show of Shows. The 42-year-old had a backstage segment with Mr. Kennedy. She also later headed to the ring to announce the attendance for the event.

On a recent episode of his Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard opened up about his experience working with Kardashian.

"Kim was a dream to work with. As far as when you look at the outside celebrities that have come in, some are so concerned about their image and what they will and won't do. Kim was like, 'I'm in your world, you tell me what you want me to do. She was a pleasure. Anytime you can have a celebrity show up on time with a great attitude and not argue with you about every word, that's a good day." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

The current WWE executive revealed that they filmed a backstage segment centered around Kardashian's butt. However, Vince McMahon was shocked when he saw it.

"I knew as soon as I showed it to him, he was like, 'God d***, you're starting it on her a**. Bruce, we don't do that.' I said, 'Vince, I know, but that's her gimmick,' [McMahon said], 'That's her gimmick?!' I said, 'Yes, she puts a towel on it.' So, now I'm like trying to pull it up, and I'm like trying to show him on like a shi**y little phone (...), and he's like, 'Oh, well, in that case, it's great," Prichard added. [1:46 - 2:28]

Kim Kardashian once flirted with a 45-year-old WWE legend. Check out the story here.

What did ex-WWE star Mr. Kennedy say about his segment with Kim Kardashian?

While Kim Kardashian hyped the Money in the Bank Ladder Match in a backstage segment at WrestleMania 24, Mr. Kennedy interrupted her. The former United States Champion claimed he would win the bout before screaming his name in Kardashian's face.

In an interview with Hannibal TV, Kennedy disclosed that screaming at Kardashian was one of his career highlights.

"Definitely winning the Money in the Bank [Ladder] Match at WrestleMania 23 in Detroit. Giving Hornswoggle my roll off the ladder, the Lambeau Leap off the ladder was really awesome. Squashing the pi** out of that little guy, and I got to scream in Kim Kardashian’s face. So that was fun, yeah." [H/T EssentiallySports]

A current WWE Superstar once disclosed that he would love to "guard Kim Kardashian's body." Check out the story here.

Poll : 0 votes