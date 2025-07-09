  • home icon
Goldberg accused of looking 'blown up' on RAW; WWE Hall of Famer responds

By Yiannis Bouranis
Published Jul 09, 2025 11:15 GMT
WWE legend Goldberg (Photo credit: WWE.com)
Goldberg is a former WWE Universal Champion. (Image source: WWE.com)

Bill Goldberg was on WWE RAW this past Monday. The legend had a final face-off with Gunther ahead of their World Heavyweight Championship Match at Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta this weekend.

However, he got backlash from fans for his appearance on the red brand, who said that the WCW icon was looking 'blown up' and was not in ideal physical condition. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray came to Goldberg's aid. During a recent episode of 'Busted Open Radio,' he called out fans for their comments.

"People said that he looked 'blown up.' How could you possibly be blown up from walking to the ring, and throwing one punch, and setting up for a Spear. Goldberg's in phenomenal shape," Bully said. "Who in their right mind thinks that Goldberg is legitimately 'blown up' as if he's out of shape?" the WWE Hall of Famer said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]
Bully Ray said that adrenaline is what drives the WWE Hall of Famer in the ring and it is unlikely that he will not be in good condition ahead of what could be his retirement match in WWE.

Bully Ray explains why WWE gave Goldberg his retirement match against Gunther

The WWE legend is preparing for his last ride against Gunther this Saturday in Atlanta. Bully Ray shared his thoughts on it during the same episode of 'Busted Open Radio.' He said that the company was not interested in the quality of the match, but they cared about the hype the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion could bring to the ring.

"The whole thing with Bill is the spectacle. The entrance. The show. What happens from bell to bell, they would do their absolute damnedest to keep the spotlight on what Bill does well, and what Gunther can get out of him," he said. [H/T: The Times of India]

The expectation is that Gunther will retain his title at Saturday Night's Main Event, but the WWE legend is expected to get a standing ovation from WWE fans.

