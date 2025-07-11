Goldberg breaks character to reveal what he really thinks about Gunther ahead of SNME

Goldberg is preparing for what is expected to be his retirement match in WWE. This weekend, he will take on Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta.

The WWE legend recently spoke with "Shak Wrestling" and broke character, as he had nothing but praise for The Ring General, saying that it was an honor for him to work with Gunther in his final match.

"I wouldn't have expected it either except for the fact that when I met him the first time, I knew he was gonna be something special, I knew he wasn't flamboyant, wasn't over the top. He was old school, and I very much appreciate that. I appreciate his style, I appreciate his professionalism, and I'm honored to share the ring with him. It's always a passing of the torch when you have an old man like myself in there with a young buck," Goldberg said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Check out the video below:

Goldberg and Gunther started their feud at Bad Blood in Atlanta last year, and it will now come full circle with a World Title on the line.

Goldberg says it's about respect for him against Gunther at SNME

The two superstars have built up their feud over the past few weeks ahead of their title match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

For the WWE legend, though, this is not only about the World Heavyweight Championship, as he said in an interview with "11Alive. " It is also about the respect that he wants to get from younger superstars like Gunther.

"I just want to make sure that this younger generation and he’s representing that younger generation respects us old guys and they must understand that we must command that respect forever because you never know what position they’re in or condition they’re in," Goldberg said. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Check out the video below:

Gunther is not expected to drop his title at SNME and it will be interesting to see who will step up to challenge him at SummerSlam.

