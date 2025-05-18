Goldberg drops blockbuster tease amid WWE return rumors

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg continues to drop teases amid rumors of his retirement match happening this year. He has been active on social media recently, sharing clips from his legendary career.

The former NFL player announced on the SEC Network back in early November that he would have his final match in 2025. He has been linked to a potential retirement bout against Gunther, who took a lot of shots at him during his appearance at Bad Blood in October.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the two-time Universal Champion shared a clip involving Scott Steiner during their feud in WCW. He praised the Steiners, giving them the props for being fun to work with.

"Gotta love the Steiners," the Hall of Famer tweeted.

Another name that has been thrown around for Goldberg's potential retirement match is Bron Breakker, who is the son of Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner. Breakker's finisher is the Spear, which was popularized by the former World Heavyweight Champion, setting up his Jackhammer finishing move.

It will be interesting to see if Breakker gets involved with the WCW legend since he's busy with his new group, alongside Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman.

Latest update on Goldberg's final match

As mentioned above, Goldberg's goal is to have a retirement match in 2025. The most obvious name is Gunther, who has expressed interest in retiring the legend before. They also had a confrontation at Bad Blood, so the seeds are already planted.

WrestleVotes reported that the Hall of Famer's return is expected to happen soon and a potential match against The Ring General could be in the works.

"According to multiple sources, Goldberg’s name has been floated internally within WWE over the past week — the first time since his Bad Blood appearance and his interactions with Gunther. Feels like the inevitable return is nearing," WrestleVotes tweeted.

His last match to date was on February 19, 2022, at Elimination Chamber in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

