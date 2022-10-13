"It's about time you speared like a man!!!" – Goldberg reacts to WWE Superstar using his move

Goldberg is never afraid to say what he thinks about WWE Superstars' execution of the Spear. The move he made famous in the 1990s is now used by several current performers, including NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

On this week's NXT, Breakker landed a ferocious Spear on Ilja Dragunov after the Russian's victory over Grayson Waller in the main event. NXT's Instagram account posted a video of the moment, accompanied by the caption, "The champ gets the last word."

The clip caught the eye of Goldberg, who seemingly enjoyed the devastating way in which the 24-year-old floored his rival:

"It's about time you speared like a man!!! Break them in half kid!!!!!"

The 55-year-old applauded the up-and-coming superstar's Spear

Breakker, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner, was a big fan of Goldberg growing up. He got the tattoo on his left arm when he was 18 to pay homage to the WCW icon. However, he admitted earlier this year that he does not like the body ink and wishes he did not have it.

How the WWE Universe reacted to Bron Breakker's Goldberg-esque Spear

Bobby Lashley, Edge, and Roman Reigns are three of the most well-known WWE Superstars who use the Spear. Goldberg used to "hate" other people performing the move, but he no longer has a problem with it.

Like the two-time Universal Champion, the WWE Universe was full of praise for Bron Breakker's Spear on Ilja Dragunov.

One Instagram user commented that Edge and Reigns need to take tips from Breakker. Another joked that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H would call the NXT Champion up to the main roster in time for WrestleMania 39 next year:

WWE fans enjoyed Breakker's Spear technique

On October 22, Breakker will defend the NXT Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Dragunov and JD McDonagh at Halloween Havoc 2022.

What do you think the future holds for Bron Breakker? Let us know in the comments section below.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes