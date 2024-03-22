Goldberg reignites bitter real-life conflict with WWE legend: "I still want to kill him"

It's been a relatively long time since Bill Goldberg stepped away from the wrestling spotlight, but recently, during a rare interview, the WWE Hall of Famer had a surprisingly different stance about his issues with Bret Hart.

Considered one of the most infamous and unfortunate moments in wrestling history, Bret Hart ate a head kick from Goldberg at Starrcade 1999, which sadly gave him a concussion and contributed to his in-ring retirement.

Throughout the years, while Goldberg has been apologetic and stressed that it was all an accident, Bret Hart has not been forgiving towards his former on-screen rival and has often been brutally honest about the spot that allegedly ended his career.

Former WWE star Goldberg addressed the matter on Tim Green's Nothing Left Unsaid show and reiterated that he never intentionally tried to hurt anyone in his pro wrestling career.

"Unfortunately, during the match, something went wrong, and I kicked him in the head. It was very stiff, and it was an accident. I never maliciously tried to hurt anyone. Well, let me rephrase that. I will never hurt anyone in a situation like that where they give me their trust."

As mentioned above, Goldberg has issued countless apologies to Bret Hart, and it looks like the 57-year-old is done being remorseful about the entire situation.

The former WWE Universal Champion was aware of Bret Hart's comments about him and claimed that he still wanted to "kill" the fellow Hall of Famer, an indication that all is not well between the two veterans.

"It was a complete accident, but to this day, he thought, or he thinks, that I did it with no purpose or that I was horrible at what I did, that it just happened. So, that's the Bret Hart story, I've heard it for 15 years, and I've heard about him bitching and moaning about me kicking him in the head, and you know, I can only say I'm sorry so many times, and I can only be remorseful for so long. So, that's where we are. I still want to kill him."

Goldberg is grateful to have learned from multi-time WWE Champion Bret Hart

Back when Goldberg just joined WCW, the former football player looked for established wrestlers for inspiration, and Bret Hart, who had just quit WWE, was amongst the talents he looked up to.

By the time Goldberg arrived in pro wrestling, Hart was already a big name due to his work in WWE. The former Universal Champion also saw Bret Hart as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, and he was glad to have picked up several lessons from sharing the ring with the former world champion.

They may not see eye to eye anymore, but Bill Goldberg values everything he learned from Bret Hart and said he wouldn't "trade it for the world."

"I obviously was looking for as many mentors as humanely possible. This guy was one of the best ever. So I was enthralled by him. I didn't idolize him by any stretch; I don't idolize anyone, but I put him up on that pedestal. He is someone to very much learn from. They put us together, and I did learn a lot from the guy. I wouldn't trade that for the world."

Goldberg left WWE at the end of 2022 and is yet to make a major move in the business. A retirement tour before his final match seems like the likely course of action for the legendary performer. Time will tell what the future holds for the legendary star.

Please credit Nothing Left Unsaid and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if quotes are used from this article.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE