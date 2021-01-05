Goldberg returns on RAW Legends Night; Challenges Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship

Goldberg is back on RAW. As if Drew McIntyre hasn't already faced a who's who of WWE Superstars to hold onto his WWE Championship, it seems that the Scottish Warrior will have to go one-on-one with the former Universal titleholder himself.

The WWE Hall Of Famer returned after the completion of the main event on this week's RAW and laid out the challenge to Drew McIntyre.

The WWE Champion had put his title on the line against Keith Lee. It was one of the best main events in recent memory as both men were given ample amount of time to showcase their skills.

After some incredibly death-defying feats of athleticism and brute strength by both competitors, Drew McIntyre was able to defeat Keith Lee with a Claymore. No one was really sure if it would be enough to keep the big man down, but the Limitless One was unable to kick out.

It turns out that this wasn't the end for Drew McIntyre tonight.

After successfully defending the WWE Title, Drew McIntyre grabbed a microphone to address Lee for his efforts. However, he was interrupted by some familiar music as Goldberg made his return.

There have been rumors suggesting that he wouldd finally face off against Roman Reigns. Both men were set to square off for Goldberg's Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36 before Reigns decided to pull out of the event.

However, it seems that Goldberg has his eyes on the WWE Championship.

Goldberg thinks Drew McIntyre lacks respect

Goldberg marched to the ring at the end of this week's RAW main event as the WWE Legends stared in shock and awe, and walked right up to McIntyre. He commented that the WWE Champion lacked respect and he had returned teach him a lesson or two in that discipline.

The WWE Hall Of Famer would lay out the challenge to McIntyre and said he wants to face him at this month's Royal Rumble.

McIntyre claimed that Goldberg in his prime would be worth a fight. However, now? It would be like fighting his dad and the two-time Universal Champion does not stand a chance against him.

Goldberg and McIntyre shared a laugh before the challenger shoved the champ to the mat. The match is yet to be made official by WWE but it seems like a foregone conclusion. Goldberg vs Drew McIntyre will surely be one of the main matches at this year's Royal Rumble PPV.