Goldberg reveals three current WWE Superstars he wants to face

WWE Hall of Famer and former two-time Universal Champion Goldberg sat down for an interview with Bleacher Report. Goldberg recently teased coming after the current Universal Champion Roman Reigns during his appearance on WWE The Bump.

During his interview with Bleacher Report, Goldberg spoke about other current WWE Superstars he would like to get in the ring with. Goldberg was full of praise for 14-time world champion Randy Orton, claiming that he is a huge fan of the Viper. Other than Orton, Goldberg also wants to get in the ring with the current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and former NXT Champion Keith Lee:

"I'm a business guy, I'm a company guy, but I would be remiss in saying I didn't want to tangle again with Randy Orton. Hands down, he's one of the best in the business. His professionalism, his character development, his in-ring work, his promos, his everything. I'm a huge fan, I have been for a very long time. It's been in his blood and family for God knows how long and he's at the top of the food chain as far as I'm concerned. I'd love to tangle with Randy again. I'd love to get in the ring with Drew [McIntyre]. I'd love to get in the ring with [Keith] Lee. There's a lot of people that are still attractive out there."

Goldberg is rumored to challenge Roman Reigns soon

According to a recent report from WrestleVotes, WWE is discussing Goldberg vs Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 37. The two were originally scheduled to go one-on-one at WrestleMania 36 earlier this year before Roman Reigns backed out of it at the last moment due to issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

WM: Source stressed nothing is close to official or concrete, but as a working idea the following is what’s being considered:



Reigns vs Goldberg, Edge vs Orton & an interesting twist: McIntyre vs Lesnar vs Keith Lee. Lots of variables in play, especially the attendance factor. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 10, 2020

Goldberg also revealed during the above interview that he isn't planning to retire anytime soon. Hence, fans might see the WWE Hall of Famer possibly take on all the three Superstars mentioned above.