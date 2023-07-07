Goldberg's in-ring skills "never impressed" WWE Hall of Famer 

Whilst Goldberg is undoubtedly one of the most physically imposing stars in professional wrestling history, there are some who cannot look past his in-ring abilities.

The former Universal Champion began his wrestling journey in 1996 where he worked for World Championship Wrestling. Despite the fanfare surrounding him, he was known to make many mistakes during his matches.

Speaking on Everybody's Got A Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase, who worked with Bill Goldberg in WCW, spoke about his limited skillset.

"I have never considered him, like — I won't put him in the top 5 maybe not even the top 10, of like, performers," Dibiase said. "He came out of football, and that was his way in, and there's nothing wrong with that, either. I was just never impressed with his wrestling ability." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Despite DiBiase providing a valid point, the former pro footballer turned pro wrestler went on to have a stellar career in both WCW and WWE.

WWE Hall of Famer on who should be Goldberg's final opponent

Recently, it was reported that the 56-year-old will be competing in a final match in Israel, with multiple legends seemingly signed up for the event.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long picked who he would like to see Goldberg face off against.

"The person that I'd like to put him with is the person that really helped him along the way, but I don't know whether Bret wants to get back in the ring," Long said. "For him and Bret Hart to have that final thing, I think that would be it because Bret is the guy. He could hang with Bret. Bret would make him look like a million dollars." [H/T Sportskeeda]

Check out the full video below:

During his twenty-plus-year career in the ring, Goldberg has faced off against some of the business's biggest names, such as Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Hulk Hogan, and The Rock.

Who is the greatest WWE Superstar of all time? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes