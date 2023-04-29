Goldberg set to appear at a pro wrestling event for the first time since WWE exit

Former WWE Superstar Goldberg's first wrestling match following his release from the company has been announced.

The former Universal Champion recently departed the company after the expiration of his contract. The 56-year-old was unhappy with the way his last days were handled by the company, as he did not get a retirement match despite being promised one by Vince McMahon. The Icon also teased a retirement tour of some sort in the future.

It looks like the powerhouse has secured his first booking since leaving WWE. Diamond Dallas Page shared an advertisement for an upcoming wrestling event in Manchester, England, which is scheduled for April 29 and 30. The poster featured some top names from the pro wrestling world, including Goldberg.

Goldberg was last seen inside the squared circle in February 2022, when he took on Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. The powerhouse was reportedly paid $2 million for his appearance in the country.

Goldberg allegedly had a deal with WWE for a retirement match

Goldberg's relationship with WWE has soured over the last few months. The former Universal Champion did not like the way the twilight phase of his career was handled by the company.

During a recent interview, The Icon revealed that he was supposed to get a proper farewell after his match against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber.

""Vince McMahon and I had a handshake understanding that, you know, after the Roman Reigns match I would have a proper retirement match. And, you know, that hasn't come to fruition through them. So, therefore... You know, nobody puts a stamp on my career. Nobody tells me when I'm done, period. When somebody tells me that, you know, I kinda like to fight against it. I like to do things my own way and I go out my own way. And I certainly don't go out, you know, under Roman Reigns, you know, three weeks after I've had Covid and agreed to a match," he said.

Since departing WWE, there have been murmurs of Goldberg joining All Elite Wrestling. Top AEW star Wardlow also called out the former WCW Champion for a match.

