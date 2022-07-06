"I'm always quite critical of myself"- Goldberg is not able to watch his own performances

Goldberg revealed that he doesn't watch his own performances and other video materials he is present in, since he wants them to be perfect.

Da Man is one of the most dominant WWE Superstars in history. Throughout his career, the former WCW talent managed to collect a 173-0 undefeated streak before it was broken by Kevin Nash. Despite his achievements, it looks like the Hall of Famer's biggest critic is himself.

While guesting on The Rich Eisen Show, the veteran was promoting his upcoming biography on the A&E Channel when he was asked if he watched them. The superstar then answered that he is always critical of himself and did not like to watch any of the material he was in.

"No [I have not watched my A&E/WWE Biography episode]. I’ll be honest with you, I don’t really like to watch anything that I’ve quote unquote performed in. But I have seen excerpts and you know, barring myself tearing up a little bit, I was quite entertained before I had to turn it off. So, you know, like I said, I don’t like to watch anything that I’m in actually. I’m always quite critical of myself, whether it’s a documentary or whether it’s a live performance. I’m just that meathead that always likes perfection." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Aside from Goldberg, superstars like The Bella Twins, Bret Hart, and more have also had their own episode of Biography: WWE Legends.

Goldberg performed his latest match against Roman Reigns while injured

The Hall of Famer came into action in February for his match against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber. Despite already being in his 50s, the superstar managed to put on a show but failed to capture the Universal Championship.

Aside from his age, the veteran also went inside the match with an injury. He cited that following his bout against Bobby Lashley, his knee wasn't completely healed and his shoulder was "completely destroyed."

"My shoulder is completely destroyed. My knee is still messed up from Bobby Lashley, but none of that's gonna matter because to me, I'm still the same guy, I'm still going to eat him (Roman Reigns) for lunch, rip his face off, and I'm going to do what I have to do."

It's still unclear whether the longtime veteran will make a return to the ring or not. For now, fans could get to witness a deeper and more personal look at his upcoming biography.

