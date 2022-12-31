"Good to be free!" - Damian Priest hangs out with recently arrested WWE Superstar

WWE Superstar Damian Priest shared a photo with fellow Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio after he was released from jail over the weekend.

Dominik and Rhea Ripley have tormented Rey Mysterio during the holiday season. The duo showed up at the Mysterio household during Thanksgiving, and Dominik attacked his legendary father.

Rhea and Dominik tried to crash the Mysterio Christmas party as well, but the WWE legend was ready this time and called the police on his son. The police took the youngster away in handcuffs, but he was bailed out over the weekend.

Damian Priest took to Twitter today to share a photo of himself flying with Dominik Mysterio. The 40-year-old said it was "good to be free" in the post.

"Good to be free! #TJD ⚖️ #LiveFree #LiveForever," tweeted Damian Priest.

You can check out the tweet below:

Damian Priest shares he is interested in work outside of WWE

The Archer of Infamy is an imposing WWE Superstar and has a deep voice to go along with his impressive stature. He auditioned for the role of Namor in the new Black Panther film but didn't land the part. Despite not getting the role, Damian remains interested in pursuing voiceover work.

Speaking on The Archive of B-Sox show, Priest noted that a lot of people have suggested that he do voiceovers, but he has no idea how the process works. He added that it is something that he would like to try in the future.

“I’ve never done any, but I’ve thought about it. A lot of people bring it up like, ‘oh man, you have a great voice, you should do voiceovers.' I’m like, ‘Yeah give me somebody’s number’ [aughs]. Everyone has the idea, I don’t know how to do it. I’ve been a little busy, but it’s something that definitely interests me. It would be cool, a new challenge, new experience. I’d be down.”

Randy Cruz @randyjcruz



#WWERaw This dude got out his chair quick when Damian Priest said “all rise!” This dude got out his chair quick when Damian Priest said “all rise!” 😂😂😂#WWERaw https://t.co/VmFY03myqW

Dominik clearly hasn't put his issues with his father behind him. It will be interesting to see if he winds up facing Rey Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Would you like to see Dominik and Rey Mysterio square off at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Remember the cameraman that Bray Wyatt attacked? He broke his silence right here.

Poll : 0 votes