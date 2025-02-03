Good news for CM Punk fans after WWE Royal Rumble

WWE legend CM Punk had yet another forgettable Royal Rumble outing this year as he failed to win the 30-man battle royal. Recently, an unseen photo of the Second City Saint has caused a stir on social media.

CM Punk entered the Men's Royal Rumble match at Number 24 and made two important eliminations in the form of Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Roman Reigns. The 46-year-old wrestler seized the opportunity when the two former Shield members were trying to eliminate each other.

Just when fans thought CM Punk was inching closer to victory, Logan Paul eliminated him from behind and crushed his WrestleMania main event dreams.

In the aftermath, Punk, Rollins, and Reigns brawled in the ringside area, forcing security to pull them apart.

Trending

After the show, a backstage photo of CM Punk surfaced online, with his arm wrapped up. The concerning picture has some fans wondering if he got legitimately injured like last year during the Royal Rumble match.

However, an X (formerly Twitter) user shut down the injury speculation and clarified that the photo was taken before the Royal Rumble match, which was great news for his fans.

Check out the viral photo below:

Expand Tweet

What's next for CM Punk after the WWE Royal Rumble?

CM Punk's dream of headlining WrestleMania 41 is still alive despite him losing the Royal Rumble match.

The Straight Edge Superstar could enter the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, which would be the last stop before The Show of Shows. John Cena has already announced he will be competing in the gimmick match.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan predicted that CM Punk would win the Elimination Chamber and challenge Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

"Dude, I'm telling you, CM Punk is winning that Chamber. It's gonna be Punk vs. Cody [Rhodes at WrestleMania]," he said.

Expand Tweet

Rhodes and Punk engaged in a war of words during the go-home episode of the RAW before WWE Royal Rumble to tease a blockbuster feud.

After defeating Kevin Owens, the American Nightmare looks all set to headline his third WrestleMania this year. Only time will tell whether he will face the Best in the World at the Showcase of the Immortals.

As for now, CM Punk will appear on RAW tonight to address his Royal Rumble loss and what's next for him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback