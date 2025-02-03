Triple H bids goodbye to former WWE World Heavyweight Champion after Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble 2025 marked the end of an era as former WWE World Heavyweight Champion John Cena competed in his last 30-man battle royal. An emotional Triple H bid goodbye to one of the all-time greats from the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event as he wouldn't compete at the marquee show ever again.

The Cenation Leader entered the match at Number 23 and lasted over 30 minutes, making it to the final two before being eliminated by Jey Uso. This was Cena's last ever Royal Rumble as he embarks on his Farewell Tour in WWE. The star is set to retire at the end of the year.

During the Royal Rumble post-show press conference, Chief Content Officer Triple H called John Cena one of the greatest performers and shared his thoughts before The Champ walked out to compete in the Royal Rumble match last night.

Trending

The Hunter said that the former World Heavyweight Champion checked a box of his last Royal Rumble appearance in a wrestling capacity.

"John is one of the greatest performers to ever do this, but an even better person and businessman, and that's a rarity, to have all those gifts and attributes. It dawned on me tonight when he walked into gorilla position before he walked out there that it's the last time I'll see John at a Royal Rumble. He said it here tonight. I was back there trying to hold my emotions together as he talked about it. I was there when he very first started."

He asked fans to cherish every moment of his farewell tour.

I'm here when he's getting to the end. But now the clock is ticking, and each time we see John, it's one of the last times we see him in this ring. So for everybody that is out there watching like, cherish this, this next year, this run that John Cena is doing, the last time we just checked a box of the last time John Cena is in a Royal Rumble, cherish it," Triple H said.

John Cena's road to WWE WrestleMania 41 won't be easy!

John Cena may have failed to book his WWE WrestleMania 41 main event berth through a Royal Rumble win, but he isn't giving up yet.

During the press conference, the 47-year-old legend declared that he would be participating in the Men's WWE Elimination Chamber match, which takes place in Canada on March 1.

Expand Tweet

With Jey Uso seemingly confirming he would go after Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship, it looks like John Cena will be eyeing Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship.

If you carry quotes from this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback