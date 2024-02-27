Grayson Waller calls out Cody Rhodes after Elimination Chamber assault

Grayson Waller had a great homecoming at Elimination Chamber: Perth last weekend. The Aussie Icon hosted his show, The Grayson Waller Effect, with guests Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. However, the show ended in chaos as Rhodes and Rollins attacked Austin Theory and destroyed the set.

Waller received a great ovation from his fellow Australians last Saturday and Rhodes and Rollins when they came out. The Visionary shared that he's close to getting medically cleared, while The American Nightmare challenged The Rock to fight anytime, anywhere.

It ended with Theory snatching the microphone from Waller, who didn't do anything when Rollins and Rhodes beat his partner up as the crowd cheered.

In a video posted by WWE on Instagram, Grayson was at SAP Center in San Jose, California, for tonight's RAW. Waller took offense to what Rhodes and Rollins did to Theory but pointed out the former AEW star as the one who "didn't wipe his feet" when he came to his show.

"I've had some time to reflect on who Grayson Waller is," Waller said. "Performing in front of my friends, family, 50,000 Aussies and when I think about Elimination Chamber, I feel disappointed. I was smiling, I was shaking hands, I was kissing babies, I feel gross right but that's okay 'cause I'm going to do something about it."

Waller added:

"Cody Rhodes, you came to my house and you didn't wipe your feet. You disrespected my boy Austin Theory. Guess what? I'm in San Jose. I'm at Monday Night RAW and I ain't gonna wipe my feet or show you an ounce of respect. Stop worrying about WrestleMania and start worrying about Grayson Waller."

Grayson Waller seemingly fulfilled Roman Reigns' wishes at Elimination Chamber

Roman Reigns spoke with Grayson Waller last Friday on SmackDown and told the Aussie he wanted The Bloodline to be represented at Elimination Chamber: Perth.

Waller did exactly that when thousands of people acknowledged The Tribal Chief during his segment. The 33-year-old star even bragged about it on social media:

It would be interesting to see what The Bloodline is planning to do this coming Friday on WWE SmackDown. The Rock and Roman Reigns are expected to respond to Cody Rhodes' challenge for a fight.

