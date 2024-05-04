Grayson Waller calls out major politician for WWE WrestleMania claim

Grayson Waller has taken a major shot at a politician today for attempting to use WWE WrestleMania to garner votes from the public.

The SmackDown star is currently in a tag team with Austin Theory and the duo became the new WWE Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania XL. In an interview with Irish Wrestling & Entertainment for BodySlam.net, the Australian star commented on London's Mayor Sadiq Khan claiming WrestleMania should come to the city.

Triple H reacted to Khan's comment on social media and said that they should talk. Waller compared the politician to John Cena and said he was just trying to say things to make people happy.

"I think I've made my thoughts very clear on what I think about England. Especially as an Australian, and I guess being Irish is very similar, I'm not a fan. And I think that guy was just doing everything he can to get re-elected, you know, that is a pretty cool thing. 'Hey, I'm going to bring WrestleMania to London', but I think he is very similar to John Cena. Sometimes they just say things. We are not going there, we are going to proper places where the wrestlers actually want to be," he said. [From 00:41 - 01:00]

Former WWE Performance Center coach names Grayson Waller a future star

Ace Steel believes Grayson Waller will ultimately find success in WWE due to his willingness to learn from others with more experience.

Steel spent some time in All Elite Wrestling but was reportedly involved in the altercation with CM Punk and The Elite following All Out 2023. He worked remotely for a while before being let go by the promotion last September.

Steel now works for TNA Wrestling as a producer. In an exclusive interview with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Steel noted that Waller was someone who always listened to his feedback and claimed the young star had a bright future.

"He [Waller] was a guy that listened to everything if I gave him something to [improve], because that's my job now, to be an armchair quarterback, Mondy morning, like, 'Ah, we should have done this.' I produced him in his early days to help him craft his matches," he said. [From 06:49 - 07:04]

Grayson Waller confronted John Cena at WWE Money in the Bank 2023 in London when the veteran claimed that the city should host WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see if the United Kingdom finally gets its wish and gets the chance to host a future WWE WrestleMania event.

If you use the quote from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

