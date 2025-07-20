Grayson Waller fires serious shots at Austin Theory after harrowing WWE loss

Grayson Waller took to his social media accounts and took a serious shot against his tag team partner and fellow A-Town Down Under member, Austin Theory.The latter was in action during a WWE Live Event on Saturday and faced El Grande Americano, losing to the RAW Superstar. What stood out during the match was the fans' support for Theory, who didn't stop chanting his name.This led to Grayson Waller taking a shot at his tag team partner on X, calling him mediocre.&quot;Wrestling fans love mediocrity,&quot; the former tag team champion wrote on his official account on X.It's been nearly 18 months since Theory last won a singles match in WWE, with his last victory coming back in January 2024. He and Waller have been meandering on WWE RAW with no clear direction for months now, and there has been speculation that they could turn on each other and start a feud, with Waller as a heel and Austin Theory turning babyface.Grayson Waller reveals one thing he doesn't like about Austin TheoryWaller and Theory have been working as a tag team for quite some time and have built great chemistry in the ring, sticking to their heel gimmick.Grayson Waller recently appeared on The Amin Show, and among other things, he opened up about the one thing he didn't like in Austin Theory's persona, the fact that he is a 'good guy.'&quot;For right now, we are working as a team. Maybe he’s not working the same way that I am. I think the problem with Austin Theory is that he’s a good guy. He’s not what people assume he is, and that kind of frustrates me at times, like he’s not willing to do whatever it takes. That’s just not me. I’m there to work, I’m there for myself, and sometimes we don’t see eye to eye,&quot; Waller said. [H/T - Fightful]With that being said, the question is what plans WWE Creative has for A-Town Down Under and whether fans will see them get a title shot anytime soon.