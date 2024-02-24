Grayson Waller fires shots at Seth Rollins ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber is set to take place in a few hours, and things are heating up between the superstars in Australia.

Grayson Waller has returned to his home country of Australia for the 14th WWE Elimination Chamber event. Before Saturday's big PLE from Optus Stadium in Perth, WWE held a press event at the Southern Oval with Waller, Logan Paul, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and Triple H, among others.

The Moment Maker was on the stage with the World Heavyweight Champion at one point, as seen below in his post from Instagram Stories. Waller captioned the clip with a simple one-word jab at Rollins.

"Flop," he wrote.

Screenshot of Grayson Waller's post on Instagram Stories

Rollins has not publicly responded to Waller as of this writing. The 21st Century Success Story was also on stage with the United States Champion at one point and took the time to make a bold declaration ahead of Elimination Chamber.

WWE finalizes lineup for 14th Elimination Chamber event

WWE has returned to Australia for the first event since Super Show-Down in 2018. The company will present the 2024 Elimination Chamber PLE today from Perth, Western Australia, at Optus Stadium in the suburb of Burswood.

Elimination Chamber is expected to be sold out, with more than 50,000 in attendance. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been rumored to appear for the build to his storyline, but that has not been confirmed. The event will be newsworthy, with major implications for WrestleMania 40.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling as we will have live coverage of Elimination Chamber and all related breaking news. Below is the updated card:

Kickoff Pre-show: Asuka and Kairi Sane defend the Women's Tag Team Championship vs. Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae

Finn Balor and Damian Priest defend the Undisputed Tag Team Championship vs. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate

Rhea Ripley defends the Women's World Championship vs. Nia Jax

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes appear on The Grayson Waller Effect

Women's Elimination Chamber to determine #1 contender to Women's World Champion at WrestleMania 40: Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Naomi

Men's Elimination Chamber to determine #1 contender to World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40: LA Knight vs. Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Kevin Owens

Elimination Chamber is scheduled to begin at 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and the WWE Network, starting with the Kickoff pre-show. The main card will begin at 5 a.m. ET.

