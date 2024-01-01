Grayson Waller shares blunt message to end 2023

Grayson Waller is one of WWE's most braggadocios Superstars, and following a massive year, he's closing it with a fitting message.

The Aussie Icon was officially called up to SmackDown in May 2023, and his first official main roster opponent was Edge. The 33-year-old also worked with AJ Styles, Jey Uso, Rey Mysterio, LA Knight, and Kevin Owens, among others. Apart from competing against the veteran, he also hosted some legends on his Grayson Waller Effect, including John Cena, Shawn Michaels, Cody Rhodes, and more.

Waller worked with numerous top stars in 2023, from even before he was called up, and his programs with veteran talents were dubbed The Grayson Waller Rub. The Australian superstar took to Instagram today to tout the successful year in his New Year's Eve message.

"2023- swam with the sharks. You're all welcome for the rub," he wrote with photo highlights.

Waller's end-of-the-year social media antics also included insults hurled at the WWE fans of Detroit, Michigan, ahead of Wednesday's live event. Michigan senator Dayna Polehanki responded to The Moment Maker and even attended the WWE show that night.

Grayson Waller interacts with returning WWE veterans

The recent WWE returns of CM Punk and Randy Orton have been a big deal for various reasons. To their fellow superstars on the roster, this means the up-and-coming talents have two more veterans to gain knowledge from and work with.

Grayson Waller has already worked with several veterans, including John Cena and Edge, but now he's met two more names to lock up with in the future - Punk and Orton.

The Moment Maker recently spoke with Brad Gilmore on The Collection and recalled his first meeting with The Second City Saint and his first formal meeting with The Viper.

"I got to meet Punk for the first time last week. I'm not gonna say anything else about that meeting. I know the people have seen how I am online and those type of interactions. So, I'm not gonna give away how that interaction went. Same with Randy. You know, I have met him briefly in the past. Got to meet him properly last week. And I think Grayson Waller is who he is. So, maybe those interactions aren't as polite and as nice as maybe in other instances, but that's okay," he said. [From 08:02 - 08:24]

Waller's last WWE TV match of 2023 was a loss to Carmelo Hayes in the first round of the tournament to crown a new number-one contender to United States Champion Logan Paul. His last televised singles win was a SmackDown victory over Cameron Grimes on November 17.

What did you think of how WWE booked Grayson Waller in 2023? What is your bold prediction for his 2024? Sound off in the comments below!

