Grayson Waller shares bold claim about latest WWE Hall of Fame inductee

Grayson Waller has taken a shot at the newest inductee to the WWE Hall of Fame ahead of tonight's episode of RAW in Texas. The Australian star is in a tag team with Austin Theory on SmackDown.

It was announced today that Muhammad Ali will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. The legendary boxer joins Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, and The U.S. Express as the announced inductees. The ceremony will take place during WrestleMania weekend next month in Philadelphia.

Ahead of tonight's RAW, Waller took to social media to make a bold claim about Muhammad Ali. WWE 2K24 shared a clip of Ali in the video game getting the better of Waller. The SmackDown star took to his official X account and claimed it was unrealistic because the boxing legend would never connect with a punch on him.

"Very unrealistic, he could never land a punch on me," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Vince Russo claims Grayson Waller will never get over in WWE

Wrestling legend Vince Russo is not a fan of Grayson Waller and believes he will never connect with the majority of fans.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws last year, Russo claimed that Waller would never get over with the WWE Universe. The veteran added that he knows the wrestling business and suggested nobody was watching SmackDown because the Aussie Icon was on the show.

"This guy is never getting over. I'm in the wrestling business. I don't watch SmackDown, and nobody's telling me to watch SmackDown because of Grayson Waller. The guy ain't ever getting over. I don't even need to say 'I'm sorry," said Vince Russo. [From 11:18 to 11:32]

You can check out the video below:

Waller has had some incredible moments on the main roster so far. He battled Edge at Madison Square Garden, interrupted John Cena at Money in the Bank last year, and welcomed Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on The Grayson Waller Effect last month at Elimination Chamber: Perth.

Only time will tell if the promotion has anything planned for the 33-year-old at WrestleMania 40.

Poll : Would you like to see The Grayson Waller Effect at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion