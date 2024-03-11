What was Muhammad Ali's contribution in WWE? Exploring his Hall of Fame worthy accolades

Muhammad Ali is the latest person to be inducted into the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame, and rightfully so. Although Ali is known for his incredible achievements as a boxer, the legendary athlete has also made an impact on the Stamford-based promotion and professional wrestling in general.

WrestleMania is arguably wrestling's biggest event. It's only fitting that Muhammad Ali's WWE appearance was during the inaugural event. Although he did not perform, the champion boxer was involved with some of the sport's biggest names.

Muhammad Ali was a special guest referee for Hulk Hogan and Mr. T vs. "Rowdy" Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff on the first edition of The Showcase of the Immortals in 1985.

Although fans did not see Ali wrestle, the three-time World Heavyweight Boxing Champion created an iconic WrestleMania moment by punching Piper during the match. Hogan and Mr. T ended up victorious after an intriguing battle.

Ali's first physical involvement in wrestling happened on June 1, 1976. While preparing for his fight against Antonio Inoki, the boxer went to a WWF show, where he got into a physical confrontation with Gorilla Monsoon.

Ali went to the ring and removed his shirt, and despite his attempts to get the upper hand, Monsoon picked him up and performed an Airplane Spin before dumping him.

Did Muhammad Ali idolize any WWE legends growing up?

WWE WrestleMania 1 Main Event on March 31, 1985

During a 2019 episode of Bruce Prichard's Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce and Conrad Thompson revealed that Muhammad Ali grew up as a wrestling fan and idolized people like Bruno Sammartino, Monsoon, and even received his hand wraps from Gorgeous George.

"Ali grew up as a wrestling fan. He got his wrap from Gorgeous George back in the '50s. He loved Bruno and those guys from that era. Monsoon, to him, was like a larger-than-life character. A boxer, even Mike Tyson, they were afraid of the wrestler because they knew if the wrestler ever got you down, you were dead. As good as you are with your hands, if that wrestler gets you down and ties you up in a knot, there's not much you can do, especially with boxing gloves on,'' said Bruce. [H/T: WrestlingInc.com]

Who else will join Muhammad Ali in the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame?

Ali is the fifth person to join this year's WWE Hall of Fame. The legendary boxer will be joined by Bull Nakano, US Express (Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda), and Paul Heyman.

It will be interesting to see what stories will be shared during Ali's induction.

