WWE Hall of Fame inductees: Full confirmed list so far & rumored names

The WWE Hall of Fame is always an exciting night for fans and stars alike. The special ceremony recognizes and honors professional wrestling stars and those who left a mark on the industry in a positive way.

The 2024 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on Friday, April 5, immediately following SmackDown on FOX.

So far, four legends have been confirmed to represent the 2024 class. This includes Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham, collectively known as the U.S. Express, Bull Nakano, and The Bloodline's Paul Heyman.

Bull Nakano was a pioneer of women's wrestling, putting on an impressive performance against Alundra Blayze. She also had a lot of success in Japan and remains involved in the industry today. Sam Roberts is a huge fan of hers and sings her praises regularly.

The U.S. Express is the familial duo of Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham. The pair competed at the first-ever WrestleMania, which is obviously historic in and of itself. Notably, this is Barry's second induction into the prestigious Hall of Fame. The brilliant performer was included as a member of The Four Horsemen over a decade ago.

Finally, Paul Heyman remains an important part of WWE television to this very day. He is involved with The Bloodline saga, but his career dates back decades. Heyman dabbled in promoting, managing, photography, booking, and commentary. He has truly done it all, and it is incredibly impressive.

Several WWE and wrestling legends are rumored for the 2024 Hall of Fame

While four names are confirmed for the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame, there are a number of performers rumored to potentially be inducted. Most of this stems from fan speculation, however, and nothing has been confirmed quite yet. Still, the names being tossed around are really intriguing.

Another legend rumored to enter the prestigious Hall of Fame is Haku. Also known as Meng or King Tonga, he was a big star in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1980s and early 1990s. He also made a name for himself in WCW, Japan, and in various other territories.

Speaking of territories, Lia Maivia has been rumored for the 2024 Hall of Fame. Lia is The Rock's grandmother and a key part of The Bloodline's historic lineage. She took over and booked Polynesian Pacific Pro Wrestling following the passing of Peter Maivia. With the success of The Bloodline, her being added is a no-brainer.

Another name rumored for the Hall of Fame is the late-great Bray Wyatt. The Eater Of Worlds tragically passed away last year and was later honored by World Wrestling Entertainment on television.

Now, the former Universal Champion could be further honored by being inducted into the prestigious Hall of Fame as part of the 2024 class. Of course, nothing is official until WWE announces it, but fans and those in the industry would love to see the former Husky Harris earn his spot as part of history.

