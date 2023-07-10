Grayson Waller shares picture with controversial undefeated MMA fighter [PHOTO]

Grayson Waller recently shared a picture with a controversial MMA fighter who is currently undefeated.

Dillon Danis is one of the rising stars in the world of MMA. He currently boasts an undefeated professional MMA record of 2-0 and is seen as one of the rising prospects in the sport.

Danis hasn't been able to keep himself away from the controversies that surround him. At UFC 229, he was a member of Conor McGregor's team during the latter's fight against Kabib Nurmagomedov. Danis was constantly insulting Khabib during the fight which resulted in the latter jumping the cage after his win over McGregor and brawling with McGregor's team.

As a result of his actions, Danis was fined $7,500 for his actions and he was also suspended for seven months. Danis was also arrested in 2021 after he got into an altercation with a nightclub bouncer in New Jersey. He was involved in another altercation at UFC 268 with MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz which resulted in the former being removed from the building.

These controversies however didn't keep Grayson Waller away from the MMA prospect. Waller recently took to social media to share a photo he captured with Dillon Danis.

"Everyone trying to chase our clout."

Check out the tweet:

Grayson Waller recently made his in-ring debut on the main roster

Although Waller was drafted to the main roster several weeks ago, he was mainly used for his talk show Grayson Waller Effect. He hadn't competed in the ring despite being a regular fixture on WWE television.

That changed this past week on SmackDown when Waller made his in-ring debut against Edge. Waller came up short against the Rated R Superstar but he showed the world that he belonged to the ring against the Hall of Famer.

with abdullah 🎬🎭🎼🤼‍♀️ @withabdullah97

#SmackDown So far, an enjoyable match, Grayson Waller and Edge, and a great performance So far, an enjoyable match, Grayson Waller and Edge, and a great performance ⭐️ #SmackDown https://t.co/kL6pvhcldo

It will be interesting to see if this match against Edge will help Waller receive a push on the main roster.

What do you make of Grayson Waller's in-ring debut? Sound off in the comments section.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes