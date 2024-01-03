Grayson Waller teases major change in 2024

WWE SmackDown star Grayson Waller has teased a major change in 2024.

Grayson Waller arrived on the main roster last year and has already made quite an impact. The 33-year-old interrupted John Cena at Money in the Bank 2023, wrestled Edge in one of his final WWE matches at Madison Square Garden, and got into a war of words with The Rock on social media. The Great One recently made his epic return on RAW and called out Roman Reigns.

Ahead of the New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown this Friday night, Grayson Waller took to social media to deliver an interesting message. The Australian star suggested that he will no longer be causing chaos on television. Waller added that he will turn over a new leaf this year and be on his best behavior moving forward.

"It’s 2024 and I think it’s time I turn over a new leaf. No more causing chaos on TV, no more saying mean things. I’m going to be on my best behaviour #NewYearNewMe," he wrote.

Released WWE star compares himself to Grayson Waller

Former WWE Superstar Top Dolla (AJ Francis) recently compared himself to Grayson Waller concerning the amount of hate he gets online.

Top Dolla was a part of the Hit Row faction before his release from the promotion in September 2023. Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, the 33-year-old noted that Waller's gimmick is causing chaos online and claimed that he never did anything like that during his tenure with the promotion.

"I mean, you can say that, but look at Grayson Waller's entire character is trying to create chaos online. I never did nothing like that. So, if that's the case, am I being blamed for how people treat me? Not even for the things that I'm doing. So, what would be the reason for that? What do you think? Isn't that the game, though? Isn't the whole point of the heel supposed to be the guy makes them hate him so much that they want this guy? It's the whole game." [From 05:48 to 06:38]

You can check out the full interview with AJ Francis in the video below:

Waller had an incredible year as a WWE Superstar in 2023. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for the SmackDown star in 2024.

