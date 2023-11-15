Grayson Waller wants former World Champion sent back to WWE’s Performance Center

Grayson Waller is back in the fold on WWE TV after floundering for a bit. He went from sharing the ring with John Cena and Edge to taking a backseat with a lack of storylines. However, his and Austin Theory's recent issues with former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens are noteworthy.

Owens got suspended after once again attacking Waller and Theory on SmackDown this past Friday night. The Prizefighter had previously humiliated the two by punching them together backstage.

After Nick Aldis decided on Owens, Waller opined that the former WWE Universal Champion should also return to the Performance Center to learn a thing or two. Calling out the latter on his anger, the Aussie also complimented the SmackDown GM:

"Do you [Nick Aldis] think a suspension was enough after his blatant disregard for your rules? Maybe send him back to the PC for a few months until he learns to control his anger. Keep up the great work Nicholas!"

Nick Aldis brought Kevin Owens to the blue brand as the trade for Jey Uso, who moved to RAW in September. Cody Rhodes introduced the former Bloodline member as the red brand's newest member during The Grayson Waller Effect at Payback.

Grayson Waller disclosed intent to "save" the career of former WWE Champion

It has been reported that The Irishman Sheamus will be back on Friday Night SmackDown on the November 24 edition. He has been on hiatus owing to an injury. Before taking time off, the veteran briefly feuded with Waller's current tag partner, Austin Theory, over the United States Championship.

While speaking on an episode of WWE's The Bump a few months ago, the Aussie claimed that Sheamus is one of the stars he hopes to step into the ring with:

"Sheamus is there. Sheamus is a legend. Maybe I could help Sheamus out, give him the Grayson Waller rub. He's been struggling lately, [he] lost to Theory, and it seems that some of these guys who has done so much in the past, but are kind of down on their luck now, here comes Grayson Waller to save your career," Waller said.

Sheamus is a beloved veteran of the company, and the fans are already very excited about his rumored return. It'd be interesting to see what the Irish star would be up to.

