Gunther accomplishes rare WWE milestone for first time since 2007

Gunther has achieved another incredible WWE milestone as Intercontinental Champion.

The Ring General captured the Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet in June 2022. He has been dominant ever since and has surpassed The Honky Tonk Man as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.

The 36-year-old most recently was involved in a rivalry with The Miz. He successfully defended the title against The A-Lister at Survivor Series, and followed it up with another victory over the former WWE Champion during the December 18 edition of RAW.

The X account "Wrestling Stats & Info" has pointed out a remarkable stat today. The Imperium leader will become the first superstar since Jeff Hardy in 2007 to begin and finish a year as the Intercontinental Champion.

Gunther on a potential match with Roman Reigns in WWE

Gunther recently commented on a possible match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief has also had a historic title reign and will be defending his championship at the Royal Rumble next month. AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight are set to compete in a Triple Threat match next Friday on SmackDown to determine Roman Reigns' challenger at the premium live event.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling earlier this year, the Intercontinental Champion commented on a possible match against Reigns. He noted that he is doing his own thing right now, but it would be a great opportunity in the future.

"What he's doing, what I'm doing, we are very apart from each other. He's doing his thing, I'm doing my thing. But if we cross paths in [the] future, we'll go for that. It'll be a great opportunity," said Gunther. [1:36 - 1:54]

Gunther has already accomplished everything there is to do as Intercontinental Champion. It will be fascinating to see when the WWE RAW star decides to go after the World Heavyweight Championship down the line.

Would you like to see The Ring General win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.