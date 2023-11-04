Several WWE Superstars like Gunther and Braun Strowman reacted to a former WWE champion's heartbreaking message on his mother's death anniversary.

Drew McIntyre was born on June 6, 1985 to parents Andrew Sr. and Angela. His mother passed away on November 3, 2012, at the age of 51. She suffered from a rare genetic condition called cerebellar ataxia for the majority of her life.

In a post on his Instagram account, McIntyre wrote a message on the 11th anniversary of his mother's death. He even shared how his son Brayden got his grandmother's eyes.

"11 years have flown by.❤️ I know you're always right by my side, when I visit home, I see you right there in both your grandson's eyes. We all miss you, Mum x," McIntyre wrote.

Several WWE Superstars such as Gunther, Braun Strowman, Jinder Mahal, Giovanni Vinci, Tegan Nox and Maxxine Dupri reacted to Drew McIntyre's heartfelt message to his mother on her 11th death anniversary.

Drew McIntyre is set to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Crown Jewel this Saturday. McIntyre is looking to win his first world title since losing the WWE Championship to The Miz on February 21, 2021.

Drew McIntyre promises to win World Title at WWE Crown Jewel

In an interview with TNT Sports, Drew McIntyre said he expected himself and Seth Rollins to put together a great match at Crown Jewel. He also promised to win the World Heavyweight Championship, and finally have his moment with the fans.

"To ensure the RAW title is the one that’s talked about after this event, we're going to give everybody a banger they'll be talking about for a while," McIntyre said. "This is the moment where Drew McIntyre finally raises a 'frickin' world title in front of fans, that’s the 'frickin' they’ll be talking about. [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

Rollins has held the World Heavyweight Championship since May 27 after defeating AJ Styles at Night of Champions. In addition to McIntyre, the champ will also have to worry about Damian Priest, who holds the Money in the Bank briefcase.

