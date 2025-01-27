Gunther tells 11-time WWE champion to stay away after Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE Superstar Gunther had a successful outing at Saturday Night's Main Event, standing tall at the end of the show. The Ring General headlined the television special against Jey Uso, with his World Heavyweight Championship on the line.

While the challenger had an impressive showing and came close to winning, Gunther rode out the storm. Thanks to a couple of Powerbombs, the big Austrian ultimately won. This has extended his winning streak over Uso to three, following their two high-stakes matches on WWE RAW last year.

Taking to his official X/Twitter handle one day after Saturday Night's Main Event, Gunther reminded Jey Uso that he has a 3-0 record over him in singles matches. The Ring General further told The YEET Master to stay away from him:

"3 - 0. stay away now," he tweeted.

Following his defeat, Jey Uso confirmed that he will be in the 2025 men's Royal Rumble match. It remains to be seen how close he will come to winning the 30-man bout this coming Saturday.

Who is Gunther's next challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship on WWE RAW?

Following his win at Saturday Night's Main Event, Gunther will likely sit back and watch the Royal Rumble in peace. The Ring General may learn his WrestleMania 41 opponent in less than a week, but there is every chance he will have to defend his World Heavyweight Championship before The Show of Shows.

If he doesn't win the Rumble, WWE should book CM Punk vs. Gunther. He is the perfect opponent for the World Heavyweight Champion and has hinted at challenging for the title on multiple occasions, so it should finally happen this WrestleMania season.

This could lead to The Second City Saint facing Roman Reigns at 'Mania, whether or not he wins WWE RAW's world title. Other potential opponents for The Ring General include Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, and John Cena. Now, that is a strong list of challengers.

