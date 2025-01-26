Gunther breaks silence after successful title defense at Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE Superstar Gunther scored a massive win last night at Saturday Night's Main Event to retain his World Heavyweight Championship. The Ring General recently shared a social media update to share a message addressing his impressive performance.

The 37-year-old stepped inside the squared circle last night at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, for his first televised match since his successful title defense against Finn Balor and Damain Priest in a Triple Threat match at the December 14 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. During the most recent edition of the SNME, he defeated fellow RAW Superstar Jey Uso to extend his reign as the World Heavyweight Champion.

Trending

Earlier today, the Imperium leader shared a short message via an Instagram post, reflecting on his win over the OG Bloodline member. He shared a picture of himself from the backstage area with the World Heavyweight Championship.

"Victory claimed. Dreams crushed. #Gunther #RingGeneral #WWE," he wrote.

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

You can check out his Instagram post below:

Gunther receives major praise from WWE Hall of Famer

The Ring General is considered by many as one of the best in-ring performers on the WWE roster. Wrestling legend Bully Ray recently praised the Austrian during a recent edition of his Busted Open podcast.

The WWE Hall of Famer noted that he had no reason to hate the former Walter. Bully Ray stated he enjoys the latter's psychology and matches while mentioning how good the World Heavyweight Champion is inside the squared circle. The 53-year-old further claimed that even going against a beloved babyface like Jey Uso does not make him hate The Ring General.

"Why do I hate him? What has Gunther really said or done to make me hate him? Nothing. Maybe on a certain week, he did something dastardly or underhanded or not playing by the rules, but the guy is so freaking good in the ring. I enjoy his psychology and his matches so much, I can't hate him. I don't even dislike him a little. Not even Jey Uso right now; he doesn't make me hate Gunther," he said. [From 09:27 to 09:58]

You can listen to Bully Ray's comments below:

Gunther has now held the World Heavyweight Championship for over 175 days. He won the strap by defeating Damian Priest in a title match at SummerSlam. With Royal Rumble less than a week away, it will be interesting to see if he will walk into WrestleMania 41 as the champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback