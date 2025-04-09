Gunther claims 30-year-old megastar is a great addition to WWE

Gunther claimed that a 30-year-old star has been a great addition to WWE so far. The Ring General will be defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41.

In an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, the leader of Imperium was asked about his opinion of Logan Paul after former WWE Superstar Baron Corbin criticized him. Gunther noted that The Maverick has been a great addition to the company and praised him as an athlete. He added that everyone would accept a private jet and locker room if offered to them.

"I think [Logan Paul] is a great addition for us. He's a crazy athlete and he picked it up really quick. I don't think his aspirations are to be the best wrestler in the world and he doesn't need to. I get there's some sentiment towards the outsiders, but if you get offered that private jet and private locker room, none of you would turn it down. Come on, guys," he added [H/T: Ariel Helwani on X]

You can check out the champion's comments in the video below:

Logan Paul is currently in a rivalry with AJ Styles, and the two stars are scheduled to battle at WWE WrestleMania 41 later this month in Las Vegas.

Major WWE star predicts Gunther will win at WrestleMania 41

WWE RAW star Dominik Mysterio believes Gunther will emerge victorious at WrestleMania 41 later this month.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, Mysterio shared his thoughts on the World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania. He picked the champion to retain and poked fun at Jey Uso for not being able to rescue his brother earlier this month on RAW.

"I think Gunther all the way because, I mean, look at Jey. Look what happened to his brother. Like, he was bleeding out in the middle of the ring, couldn't break the little zip tie. Of course [Mysterio is capable of breaking a zip tie], I'm the world's strongest man. How much does Braun Strowman press? I press more than him." [8:49 – 9:08]

Check out the video below:

Jey Uso is a former Intercontinental Champion but has never won a major title as a singles star. It will be fascinating to see if Main Event Jey can capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 41.

