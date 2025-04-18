Gunther declares war on The Bloodline

Gunther and Jey Uso have battled for months, and now they will look to bring the house down for the WWE Universe at WrestleMania 41. Uso is determined to become World Heavyweight Champion, and Las Vegas may be the perfect place for the special moment to go down. The Bloodline is always nearby if family needs them, and the former WALTER is aware of this as he issues a warning for WrestleMania.

Ad

The Ring General has managed to deal with just Jey Uso for the most part in recent months and not The Bloodline as a group. Gunther did decimate Big Jim on RAW in an angle that drew strong numbers, and he has a storied past with Sami Zayn, but has never dealt with Roman Reigns in such a setting.

WWE's Bull From Vienna isn't worried about The Bloodline being on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Steve Fall of Ten Count Media reports that Gunther spoke to the media and declared war on a certain few members of Main Event Jey's family: Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Sami Zayn. As the interview wrapped, the Imperium boss was asked if he's nervous about Jey's Bloodline family being nearby.

Ad

Trending

"I'll make all the other ones bleed, too. [smirks] Don't you worry," he said. [From 3:48 to 3:51]

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

Ad

The Tribal Chief is booked to headline WrestleMania Saturday in the Triple Threat with CM Punk and Seth Rollins. Jimmy and Sami have not been announced for 'Mania matches as of this writing, and the same goes for Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga. Jacob Fatu will challenge United States Champion LA Knight.

Gunther and Jey Uso set for WrestleMania 41 opener

Night One of WrestleMania 41 will open with Jey Uso challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, as rumored after a recent WWE leak. This will be the first match to air from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this weekend.

Ad

The Anoa'i Family will be represented in the WrestleMania Saturday opener and closer. WWE previously confirmed that the main event will be the Triple Threat with CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns.

WWE will begin the Countdown to WrestleMania pre-show at 4pm ET on Saturday and Sunday, on all social media platforms. The main card will begin at 7pm ET, and there will be a post-show press conference with Triple H and Superstars both nights.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More