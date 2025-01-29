Gunther defending his title against ex-champion at WrestleMania isn't ruled out, says WWE analyst

Several top WWE Superstars have expressed interest in going after Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship. WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently claimed that a former United States Champion could be The Ring General's challenger at WrestleMania 41.

Logan Paul declared for the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble last Monday on RAW and teased facing Gunther at WrestleMania. The Maverick previously competed in the historic match two years ago. He entered at number 29 and lasted over 10 minutes before getting eliminated by Cody Rhodes.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts pointed out that the former United States Champion could win this year's Men's Royal Rumble to book his ticket to the main event of The Show of Shows despite the WWE analyst personally believing that he would not.

The 41-year-old analyst did not rule out the possibility of The Maverick locking horns with The Ring General at this year's Showcase of The Immortals.

"Logan Paul vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship; it's absolutely possible. I don't think so, but it's possible. I think he'll get eliminated," he said. [29:17-29:25]

Gunther wants Logan Paul to win the 2025 WWE Men's Royal Rumble

During their confrontation on Monday Night RAW, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther told Logan Paul that he hopes to see the social media star win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble and face him at WrestleMania 41.

The Ring General disclosed that he wishes for The Maverick to emerge victorious so that he can embarrass the 29-year-old at The Show of Shows.

"I want you [Paul] to win the Royal Rumble so I can go to WrestleMania and embarrass you when I slap that stupid smirk out of your face," he said. [2:30-2:43]

Paul has not won a match since WrestleMania 40 last April. He has since lost an Undisputed WWE Championship match to Cody Rhodes, a Triple Threat Match against LA Knight and Santos Escobar, and a United States Title match against The Megastar. It will be interesting to see if he breaks his losing streak this Saturday at the Royal Rumble.

