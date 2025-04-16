Gunther doubles down on defiant statement following WWE RAW

WWE RAW made its last official stop on The Road to WrestleMania 41 this week. An angry Gunther made his intentions clear going into The Showcase of The Immortals, potentially rattling Jey Uso. The Austrian Superstar is now doubling down on a certain statement and teasing a swerve.

Ad

The Ring General opened Monday's RAW with an in-ring interview hosted by Michael Cole. The 37-year-old promised to not let Jey ruin his historic run, declaring Uso to be still afraid. Gunther, who may have spoiled Saturday's match finish, then looked forward to telling Jey's mother how much he enjoyed beating her son. A confident Jey later announced that he is crashing out and taking Gunther's title, but is still there for himself and his family.

Ad

Trending

World Wrestling Entertainment's World Heavyweight Champion is mad and afraid, according to his next challenger. Uso insisted on the red brand show that Gunther was scared, but The Bull From Vienna took to Instagram today to double down on the RAW statement he made about keeping in control.

"I am always in control. #Gunther #RingGeneral #WWE," Gunther wrote with the video below.

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Ad

WrestleMania will mark the fourth televised singles bout between Gunther and Uso. The Imperium boss retained the Intercontinental Championship over the real-life Bloodline member on RAW in February 2024, then beat him in the King of the Ring semi-finals last May. Their last one-on-one TV bout saw Gunther retain the World Heavyweight Championship at SNME in January.

Gunther and Jey Uso rumor for WWE WrestleMania 41

World Wrestling Entertainment has confirmed World Heavyweight Champion Gunther vs. Jey Uso for Night One of WrestleMania 41. The first night will be headlined by Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins.

Ad

Gunther vs. Uso has been expected for a higher position in the WrestleMania Saturday card with the Triple Threat headlining. Sources recently revealed the rumored match orders for each night, and the World Heavyweight Championship match was listed as the opener.

It remains to be seen if WWE will end up going with Uso vs. Gunther for Night One. The rumored match order listed the Night Two opener as Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Women's World Champion IYO SKY.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More