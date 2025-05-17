Gunther drops bold question after WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Gunther lost his World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, this setback has not demoralized The Ring General, as he remains focused and ready for his next challenger.

On Night 1 of The Grandest Stage of Them All, Jey Uso went one-on-one with Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title. The contest ended with The YEET Master making his opponent tap out to a chokehold, to win his first-ever world championship in his pro-wrestling career.

Later, at the 2025 Backlash Premium Live Event, he faced Pat McAfee inside the squared circle. The Imperium leader secured a dominant victory over the RAW commentator. During the May 12, 2025, edition of the red brand, the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion confronted Jey Uso.

The WWE World Heavyweight Title will be defended by Jey Uso against Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event, and Gunther declared that the winner will have a target on their back. The Ring General stated that he will challenge whoever emerges victorious at SNME.

On Instagram, the Austrian wrestler seemingly took a shot at both Logan Paul and Jey Uso by dropping a bold question.

"Who will have the honor to hand over the World Heavyweight Championship to its rightful owner?" he wrote.

Check out his IG post below:

Veteran says Gunther could win back the WWE World Heavyweight Title soon

Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on The Ring General getting back in the world title scene. He discussed this during a Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

Bill Apter said:

"I think Gunther gets the belt back. I think the fans are loving Jey Uso but I think Gunther has got that classic wrestler type of aura about him and he needs that belt on him."

Only time will tell if the 37-year-old WWE star will be able to recapture the World Heavyweight Championship from Jey Uso or Logan Paul after the SNME scheduled for May 24, 2025.

