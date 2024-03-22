Gunther gives himself a new nickname ahead of WWE SmackDown

Intercontinental Champion Gunther has given himself a new nickname ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are scheduled to have a face-to-face during tonight's show in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The leader of Imperium finally knows his opponent at WrestleMania XL. Sami Zayn won a Gauntlet match to earn the title shot on a recent episode of WWE RAW. Many fans were rooting for Chad Gable in the match and the former Bloodline member was reportedly upset with the crowd reaction. Gunther and Zayn signed the contract to make their title match official this past Monday night on the red brand.

Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, the Intercontinental Champion took to social media to give himself a new nickname. He referred to himself as "The Champion" and shared a video of his entrance as seen in his post below.

"The Champion", he wrote.

Former WWE star praises Gunther

Former WWE star Bryan Clark (Adam Bomb) has revealed his opinion of the Intercontinental Champion and stated that Gunther is someone who stands out to him.

The Imperium leader has put together the most impressive Intercontinental Championship reign in history. He has surpassed The Honky Tonk Man as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time and has the chance to extend it if he can defeat Sami Zayn at WrestleMania XL. Speaking with Bill Apter on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Bryan Clark noted that he would have liked to have a run with the Intercontinental Championship or United States Championship in his career. Clark then praised Gunther and said that the RAW star is good at what he does.

"I would have liked to probably have maybe a US Title, or an Intercontinental run... That would have been... I really think that would have helped me a lot. [On Gunther being mentioned] Ooh, he's tough. That's another guy that stands out like unbelievable man. He is really good." [34:34 onwards]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Chad Gable told Sami Zayn that he could not defeat the Intercontinental Champion on this past Monday's edition of RAW. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the Alpha Academy member at WrestleMania.

