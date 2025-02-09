Gunther makes bold WrestleMania claim ahead of RAW

Gunther delivered a bold WrestleMania claim ahead of this week's edition of WWE RAW. Tomorrow night's episode of the red brand will air live from Nashville, Tennessee.

Jey Uso eliminated John Cena to win the Men's Royal Rumble match and earned a title match at WrestleMania 41 as a result of the victory. Main Event Jey had a confrontation with the World Heavyweight Champion last week on RAW, and the leader of Imperium warned the Royal Rumble winner not to challenge him at The Show of Shows later this year.

The World Heavyweight Champion took to Instagram today to note that his legacy will be built at WrestleMania, and you can check out his message in the post below.

Trending

"Legacy will be built at WrestleMania," he wrote.

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Jey Uso also had a conversation with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes this past Friday night on SmackDown. The American Nightmare and Uso went on to defeat Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga in the main event of the show, but Solo Sikoa returned to attack Rhodes following the match.

Bill Apter predicts that Gunther's title reign will come to an end at WWE WrestleMania 41

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently predicted that Gunther's reign as World Heavyweight Champion would come to an end at WrestleMania 41 later this year in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk show, Apter suggested that The Ring General would lose the title to John Cena on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Cena came up short in the Men's Royal Rumble match but will be competing in the Men's Elimination Chamber match at the PLE on March 1 with the chance to earn a title match at WWE WrestleMania 41. CM Punk and Drew McIntyre have also qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber match next month.

"I think it's going to be Cena-Gunther. That's what, and Gunther is gonna lose to John Cena. John Cena gets that world title. That's what I think is gonna happen." [12:06 onwards]

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

Jey Uso challenged for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event last month but came up short. Only time will tell who will challenge the 37-year-old for the title at WWE WrestleMania 41 in April.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback