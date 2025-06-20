Gunther potentially being buried by WWE immediately after beating Jey Uso, says veteran

  • home icon
By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jun 20, 2025 02:43 GMT
Gunther tapped out (Credit: WWE WrestleMania Night 1)
Gunther tapped out (Credit: WWE WrestleMania Night 1 on Netflix)

Gunther could be buried by WWE almost immediately after beating Jey Uso, as per a veteran. He has called it out.

Goldberg is facing the world champion at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event show. The star will be battling for the World Heavyweight Championship in that bout, given that the Ring General only recently beat Jey Uso to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. Should Goldberg beat him, it will be to become the new World Heavyweight Champion, despite accidentally leaking that he's retiring soon. Vince Russo has now addressed it.

also-read-trending Trending

Vince Russo was on the most recent episode of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's Legion of RAW, where he talked about Goldberg's match against the Ring General. He said that, given the champion had just beaten Jey Uso and buried him, the idea that he may now be beaten by a recently returned Goldberg would be nothing more than a burial. Russo said that he had heard that the outcome of the match could see the returning legend win, and then get cashed in on by Seth Rollins.

"There were people saying that Goldberg's going to beat Gunther and Seth Rollins will cash in. And I'm like, that will be great for Gunther! We just buried Jey, let's bury the guy that beat him, bro! I mean come on, man." [48:29 - 48:46]
youtube-cover

The match is still a few weeks away, and a lot can happen in that time.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
