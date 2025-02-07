Gunther puts WWE locker room on notice ahead of WrestleMania 41

Gunther's WrestleMania path appears certain to a large section of the WWE Universe. However, like the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner, an out-of-left-field move is not out of the question.

Gunther, 37, joined the World Wrestling Entertainment's main roster in April 2022. For most of his career thus far, he has been a champion. His World Heavyweight Championship reign commenced on August 3, 2024, when he defeated Damian Priest at SummerSlam.

The Ring General has reached 185 days as World Heavyweight Champion already. By April, he will have crossed 250 days. As impressive as that is, Jey Uso dethroning the Austrian wrestler in Las Vegas would mark the latter's second consecutive loss at the grandest spectacle. But Gunther is ready for the challenge, irrespective of where from. Taking to Instagram, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther put the entire locker room on notice:

"Ready for Everyone!" he wrote.

Gunther is up for the challenge [Image via Instagram]

Meanwhile, Jey Uso has hinted that he will be going after The Ring General this WrestleMania season. Be that as it may, Uso is set to confront Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes tonight on SmackDown before making his decision official.

Neither Gunther nor Jey Uso are on former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci's mind as the man for the job

The World Heavyweight Championship was introduced in early 2023 as a counterpart for Monday Night RAW. The year before, Roman Reigns had unified the WWE and Universal titles at WrestleMania when he defeated Brock Lesnar.

Since then, Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, and The Ring General have held the title for a prolonged period, while Drew McIntyre won the belt at the Show of Shows last year before falling victim to a Money in the Bank cash-in from Priest. According to Tommy Carlucci, The Scottish Warrior has the look and star power to carry the belt, better than any other wrestler on the roster:

"And how long have we been on his bandwagon, Coach? Since the summertime, we've been talking about Drew. He's the guy. He's the one that should have the title. He will elevate the title to near Cody Rhodes status," Carlucci said.

Veteran Jim Cornette feels WWE looks at Jey Uso as the top star of the red brand, and Mr. Main Event has a better chance at dethroning The Ring General than Roman Reigns. But that was before Uso won the Royal Rumble. Interestingly, Reigns would later claim that if the World Heavyweight Title needs to be relevant and its status elevated, the belt should be on his waist.

