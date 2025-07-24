Gunther replaced in a major WWE update

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Jul 24, 2025 02:43 GMT
Gunther (Image Credits: wwe.com)

Gunther has been standing at the top of the mountain as the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion. However, he has been surprisingly replaced in a major update.

After ending Goldberg's in-ring career, The Ring General is looking to conquer another WWE legend in CM Punk. The two men will slug it out for the first time at SummerSlam this year

Ahead of their highly anticipated clash, WWE made a big change to its Superstars banner on its official website. They've replaced Gunther with R-Truth.

You can check out the screengrab of the Superstars banner below:

This comes as a surprise to many since the Austrian is seen as a mainstay on RAW.

The sudden removal has some fans wondering if he's losing the World Heavyweight Championship to The Straight Edge Superstar at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

Whether a title change is on the cards remains to be seen, but R-Truth fans are happy with the way the company is treating the beloved wrestler with respect in what could be his last run.

Endgame for Gunther in WWE revealed

Speaking on the latest episode of the Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former wrestling manager speculated that Brock Lesnar could finally come back to face Gunther next year.

"I'm going to throw a match at you. What about Brock Lesnar versus Gunther? It might have some legs... I think Gunther and Brock Lesnar have a little bit of a box office appeal to it. I think they're going to start talking about that. And remember, fans, you heard it here first, give it about a year. I'm speculating too. So, let's speculate together."
The Beast Incarnate hasn't appeared in any wrestling capacity since being identified in Janel Grant's amended lawsuit against Vince McMahon and the company.

However, there have been multiple hints lately that suggest he might be coming back. Will he appear at SummerSlam this year? Only time will tell.

