Gunther's challenger wants to break all-time record post Survivor Series: WarGames

Gunther is currently the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion and holds an impressive record as the longest reign for a single run in WWE history. His challenger at Survivor Series: WarGames, The Miz, will tie with Chris Jericho, having won the belt most number of times, at nine, if The A-Lister manages to dethrone The Ring General.

As it turns out, this is not the only accomplishment The Miz will be able to achieve if he walks out of Allstate Arena as the new champion.

Speaking to TNT Sports, The A-Lister revealed what is on his bucket list. He claimed that only late legend Pedro Morales has had the Intercontinental Championship longer than he has, and all he has to do is hold on to the title for over 25 days in order to break the all-time record:

"Break the record for most days of having the Intercontinental Championship and most reigns. Like I'm one reign away from being tied for being number one. I'm, I think, 25 days away from having the title the most out of anyone. I think Pedro Morales has me beat right now by like 25 days, so that would be, I mean, that would be a pretty cool feat. It'd be just another accolade to add to my already pretty stout career," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

The two WWE Superstars have sparked massive interest since the match was made official. Gunther has held it for 530 days and counting, while The Miz has not won the belt since 2018.

A former WWE star predicted that 530 days is a good number for The Ring General and that the latter will drop the belt at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Gunther is convinced that it is time to move on from the Intercontinental Championship

Expressing time and time again that the main event of WrestleMania is his ultimate goal, Gunther recently brought up the fact that he has outgrown the Intercontinental Championship.

While discussing the possibility of headlining WrestleMania with the second oldest belt in WWE history with Steve Fall of WrestlingNewsCo, Gunther shot down the idea and stated that there is a hierarchy for a reason:

"The Intercontinental champion, which is the number two title on Raw, obviously I give it my best and I do everything I can to make it feel like the number one. But I think there’s a ranking system and everything for a reason. I think it’s quite obvious that I outgrew the Intercontinental Championship already. I am ready to make that next step." [H/T: Cageside Seats]

If Gunther does retain the belt tonight and continues his run through WrestleMania season in 2024, he will break the aforementioned record as the WWE Superstar to have had the most combined number of days as Intercontinental Champion.

Who should win tonight's Intercontinental Championship match? Gunther or The Miz? Sound off in the comments section below!

