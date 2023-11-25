Gunther will lose the Intercontinental Championship tonight at WWE Survivor Series 2023 for a major reason, predicts veteran

Former WWE Tag Team Champion predicted that Gunther's historic Intercontinental Title run will end tonight at Survivor Series: WarGames.

The name in question is Rene Dupree. Nearly two months after making his main roster debut on SmackDown, The Ring General defeated Ricochet on an episode of the Blue Brand to capture the Intercontinental Championship. Earlier this year, he became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history after breaking The Honky Tonk Man's 454 days record.

Tonight, Gunther will defend his title against The Miz at Survivor Series: WarGames. Speaking on Cafe de Rene, Dupree predicted that The Awesome One would end The Ring General's historic 530 days reign to set the latter up for another significant step in his career.

"[Gunther's winning?] You know, not necessarily. There could be a screwjob finish with The Miz going over. Because Gunther's already beat Honky's record, right? Like, he's set a milestone with that championship and he's ready to go on to go higher. I can see him losing it to like a screwjob-type finish, him winning the Rumble and main-eventing 'Mania. Yeah, I can see that happening," he said. [From 25:17 to 25:48]

Gunther wants to win the WWE Championship

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet of Insight, Gunther opened up about his desire to win the WWE Championship. Although he claimed it was not his focus now, The Ring General claimed he could hold it alongside the Intercontinental Title. The 36-year-old also addressed the possibility of winning the upcoming Royal Rumble match.

"[Do you think it might be possible for you to hold both the Intercontinental Championship and the WWE Championship at the same time?] I think that is possible but we will see. That's just hard to get to there. I think once a year I have the chance when the Royal Rumble comes around. I came very close last year. Let's see what happens this year. I think then it's absolutely possible. But it's also not my focus right now," he said.

