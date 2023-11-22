"I'm shocked" - Major WWE Superstar on losing 65 pounds and undergoing unbelievable physical transformation

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently opened up about his impressive physical transformation.

The Ring General is currently one of the top superstars on the main roster. He has been holding the Intercontinental Championship for over 500 days. Meanwhile, the 36-year-old has undergone an impressive physical transformation over the past few years, losing 65 pounds.

During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Gunther opened up about his weight loss. He claimed he feels shocked when he looks at his older photos.

"[If you put a photo of Walter and Gunther side by side, I think there's a lot of people that wouldn't believe that that's the same person] Oh, yeah. It's like when I see it now, I'm shocked. I'm like, 'Oh my God!' But before, when I was my old me, I didn't feel like somebody that is a little bit too heavy, or something like that. Like, I didn't feel like an overweight person or something like that because it was always very comfortable. Like, looking back now and seeing the difference, like, 'Oh my gosh,'" he said. [0:01 - 0:33]

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther revealed how he lost weight

In a recent interview with Under the Ring, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther revealed the secret to his incredible body transformation. The Ring General disclosed that he did not make changes to his training.

However, the leader of Imperium claimed he lost 65 pounds by following a diet for the first time in his life.

"I've always been training a lot and hard, but I followed the diet for once, actually. It's just eat less. That was the big change. There wasn't really more to it. The whole game about getting in shape, there's no secrets behind it. It's just about continuity. It's a marathon, not a sprint. You've gotta stay into it, focused, for a long time," he said.

