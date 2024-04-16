Gunther’s wife sends three-word message after recent WWE absence

Gunther’s wife and former WWE NXT star Jinny posted a three-word message about her former Intercontinental Champion husband.

The Intercontinental Championship was in Gunther's possession for 666 days before he finally dropped it to Sami Zayn at WrestleMania XL. Suffice it to say that his appearance on Monday Night RAW without the belt is going to look very different as viewers have grown accustomed to seeing The Ring General with it.

However, it is unclear what is next for the Austrian Anomaly, as he was absent on the post-WrestleMania RAW. He is not advertised for tonight's show either.

Meanwhile, Gunther's wife Jinny shared a post on Instagram of the two attending the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame, with three heartfelt words. The former Intercontinental Champion also responded with a heart emoji:

"My favourite person ❤️," Jinny wrote.

While he is not one to mince words, Gunther posted on social media that the higher the climb, the harder the fall, referring to his loss to Sami Zayn on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Gunther needs to go after Cody Rhodes next, believes WWE legend

One of the most remarkable voices of WWE is Jim Ross. He may be signed to All Elite Wrestling today, but the former commentator of the sports entertainment giant does discuss things that happened in his previous employer's promotion.

Speaking on his podcast Grilling JR with Jim Ross, the veteran expressed a desire to witness The Ring General move on to the Undisputed WWE Champion now that he is no longer Intercontinental Champion:

"I would love to see Cody defend the title against Gunther. I am a big Gunther fan. Very basic, very fundamentally sound, he's a machine, he's physical. What he does is realistic, tells great stories," Jim Ross said.

Cody Rhodes and Gunther had a one-on-one match during the men's Royal Rumble in 2023. The two men wound up becoming the final two, and fought tooth-and-nail before The American Nightmare managed to throw his opponent off the top rope.

The Ring General has since reiterated that he and Rhodes are destined to wrestle at least a "couple of times" in the coming years.

Be that as it may, the creative team has already went ahead with a short tournament to determine a new number-one contender to Cody Rhodes. The finals will take place on the upcoming SmackDown between LA Knight and AJ Styles.

Poll : Do you see Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther happening in 2024? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback