Gunther sends bold message ahead of title match on RAW

Gunther has delivered a bold eight-word message ahead of his title defense tomorrow night on WWE RAW.

The Ring General has put together a historic reign as Intercontinental Champion. He has eclipsed The Honky Tonk Man as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in company history and successfully defended the title against The Miz last month at Survivor Series.

The Miz has captured the title eight times in his illustrious career but was no match for Gunther at the premium live event on November 25.

On this past Monday's edition of RAW, The Miz and DIY teamed up to defeat Imperium in a six-man tag team match. After the match, The A-Lister confronted the leader of Imperium backstage and challenged him to another title match. The rematch between Gunther and The Miz is set to take place on tomorrow night's episode of WWE RAW.

Gunther took to social media to deliver an eight-word message ahead of his title defense tomorrow night. The 36-year-old shared a video from a live event and noted that the mat is sacred everywhere he goes.

"Here, there and everywhere.... The mat is sacred!" he wrote.

Injured WWE Superstar reveals he wants to face Gunther again

Braun Strowman has disclosed that he wants another opportunity to face Gunther in WWE.

The Monster of All Monsters is currently out of action with an injury and recently underwent successful neck fusion surgery. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Strowman stated that he wanted to renew his rivalry with the Intercontinental Champion. The Ring General got the better of Strowman on the January 13 edition of SmackDown to retain the title.

"Oh, let's do it again. I had an awesome one with him earlier this year. January, it was. Another guy that's been able to push me to my limits and been one of four, maybe five humans that have ever put my shoulders to the mat for three. Got lucky, caught me with that powerbomb off the top rope. I'd love to run that one back." [1:07 – 1:27]

The RAW star's dominant reign as Intercontinental Champion has been very impressive so far. It will be interesting to see which WWE Superstar finally dethrones him sometime in the future.

Would you like to see The Ring General walk into WWE WrestleMania 40 next April as the reigning Intercontinental Champion?