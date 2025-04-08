Gunther sends gut-wrenching message to Jey Uso after WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Gunther is leaving no stone unturned in putting Jey Uso on notice ahead of the title match at WrestleMania 41. The Ring General sent a terrifying message to his opponent after the latest episode of RAW.

Last week on the Monday night show, Gunther defeated Jimmy Uso in a singles match. He continued his assault until Jey Uso came to the aid of his twin brother. Moments later, the reigning World Champion zip-tied The YEET Master to the ring ropes, forcing him to helplessly watch his brother being bloodied and battered.

As a result, on the April 7, 2025, episode of RAW, Uso delivered a serious and emotionally charged promo directed at The Ring General. Dressed in all black and without his usual "YEET" entrance, the 39-year-old star questioned Gunther about family and declared that he did not fear the Austrian anymore, vowing to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship for his hospitalized brother Jimmy Uso and their entire family.

That being said, taking to Instagram, Gunther sent a gut-wrenching message to Jey Uso following Monday Night RAW.

"Pray all you want, Jey. It won't save you."

Gunther says he has more experience than WWE Hall of Famer

The Imperium member recently claimed that he has more experience than The Undertaker in coaching up-and-coming wrestlers. This statement came after The Deadman's apparent failure on the WWE LFG show to recognize Tyra Mae Steele's 'killer instinct.'

During an appearance on the RAW Recap podcast, Gunther stated that he has trained many young talents throughout his 10+ year wrestling career - something The Undertaker is new to.

"I've been teaching and coaching people in professional wrestling since—I don't know how long. Must be more than 10 years now and I know my experience in that and I know what I'm looking for in people and I think in that regard, I have more experience than 'Taker [The Undertaker] has himself. I don't think he coached or trained a lot of people and it was my job that day to point out things I see and that’s what I did," he said.

Whether The Ring General retains his title against Jey Uso or if the latter becomes the new world champion at The Show of Shows is something only time will tell.

