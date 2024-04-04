Gunther sends message to Sami Zayn ahead of WrestleMania title match

Gunther has been one of the most dominant Intercontinental Champions in WWE history. The Ring General recently sent a message to his WrestleMania opponent, Sami Zayn.

The former Bloodline member won a six-man gauntlet match on the March 11 edition of Monday Night RAW to become the No. 1 contender for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. However, Gunther has repeatedly claimed that Zayn doesn't have what it takes to be a champion.

During the most recent edition of the red brand, it was revealed that Sami Zayn was training under Chad Gable for the upcoming championship match. However, the Imperium leader recently took to X/Twitter to fire shots at Zayn and Gable.

He shared a clip from this week's RAW in which he is beating up the two superstars, as he pointed out that working out with Gable would not help Zayn become the champion:

"As if some Push Ups at the Performance Center with Gable would change anything for Sami!" he wrote.

You can check out the X post below:

Wrestling veteran wants Gunther to retain his title at WrestleMania XL

The Ring General is the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history, having held the title for over 660 days. Former WWE head writer Vince Russo wants the reign to continue after The Show of Shows.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo podcast, the 63-year-old revealed he wanted the championship bout to be a triple-threat match. But, since this is not the case, Russo stated Sami Zayn must not end Gunther's historic title reign at 'Mania.

"First of all, I think it should be a three-way. I think they should've booked it, they could have creatively come up with a way to make it a three-way. It doesn't look like that's what it's gonna be, it's gonna look like Gable is gonna train, you know, Sami, because he knows Gunther like nobody else. I'd turn Gable on Sami. Sami Zayn cannot be the guy to beat [him] for that title. I am sorry, all the time and effort that they put into Gunther, and the streak, and how good he is, and Sami Zayn cannot be the one to beat that guy," Vince Russo said.

The Ring General has yet to lose a match via pinfall or submission on the main roster. It remains to be seen if Sami Zayn will end his unbeaten streak at The Showcase of the Immortals.

